Steven W. Perry Jr, 32, of Liberty Center, passed away Wednesday evening, May 6, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Steven was born in Bluffton on Dec. 23, 1993. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven W. Perry Sr. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Christine L. (Moser) and Jon Newell of Auburn.

A 2013 graduate of Southern Wells High School, Steven will be remembered for his love of riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, along with working on cars or anything else that had a motor. He was an avid gamer and also enjoyed home construction projects. More than anything else, he loved spending time with his family, especially his beloved daughters, who were the center of his world.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, Steven is survived by his fiancée, Courtney Ellison of Liberty Center; his two daughters, Nadia and Nevaeh Perry, both of Liberty Center; a sister, Stephanie Gore of Fort Wayne; his paternal grandmother, Jackie Young of Roanoke; his maternal grandmother, Ann Bussel of Bluffton; maternal grandfather, Randall Moser of Monroeville; his maternal great-grandmother, Gery Snider of Markle; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Aside from his father, Steven was preceded in death by his paternal step great-grandparents, Harold and Blanche Perry; his paternal step-grandfather, Michael Young; his grandfather, Ralph Perry; and maternal Step-grandfather, Steven Bussel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harley-Davidson Foundation, which has partnered with United Way Worldwide for a charity campaign.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.