Bonnie J. Vickers, 81, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday evening, May 6, 2026 at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

She was born May 18, 1944, in Marion, to the late James and Mary (Butchey) Cox.

Bonnie had previously worked at Peyton’s Northern in production.

She loved being a mom, grandma and great-grandma. In describing Bonnie, her children remember her selfless ability to offer aid to anyone in need … her kindness did not know a stranger. In her downtime, she enjoyed watching birds at home in addition to her flowers and garden.

Survivors include her daughters, Sherri McCroskey of Willshire, Ohio, Kim (Jeff Danels) Vickers of Decatur; son, Wayne Vickers of Decatur; grandchildren, Tara Brunner, Candise Woodruff, Cyle Alverson, Corisa Vickers, Brooke McCroskey and Destiny McCroskey; great-grandchildren, Bryson Hamilton, Jordan Hamilton, Bentley Hamilton, Octavia Comment, Caydyn Spaulding, Maddox Alverson, Ophelia Alverson, Chloe Ward and Hayden Ward; sisters, Carol Whalen of Decatur, Janice Tracy of Boca Raton, Florida, Donna McKean of Georgia; brothers, Jimmy Cox of Marion and Russell Cox of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her parents; along with sister, Cheryl Cox; and brother, Stacy Cox.

In following Bonnie’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held.

Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur, Indiana.