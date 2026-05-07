Karen Alemdia, born July 12, 1969, was the daughter of Ralph Kernodle and Betty Hayes.

She was raised in the Pittsboro and Lizton areas and moved to Bluffton in 2019, where she resided until her passing.

She worked at Landmark for the Suffering Addicts as the head cook until she became ill with Stage 4 liver cancer. She remained invovled in the community for recovering addicts. She attended the Life Church and Apostolic Church Bluffton North.

She was very much loved and brought joy to everyone.

She is survived by two brothers, Ralph Kernodle of Bluffton and Rick Drollinger of Indianapolis.

A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Bluffton park behind Hardee’s.