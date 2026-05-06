Sondra “Sandy” K. Thiebaud, 86, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, May 4, 2026, at Chateau Rehab and Healthcare Center in Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are currently pending with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Sandy was born on Feb. 9, 1940, in Alton, Illinois, to Lester and Eilane Little. She graduated from Alton High School. She was a janitor for Carlinville High School. She also worked at area nursing homes as a cook and housekeeper. She enjoyed working on word searches, putting puzzles together and listening to music, especially Elvis.

On Oct. 18, 1968, Sandy and Roy G. Thiebaud were married. They shared 52 years of marriage prior to his passing on March 8, 2020.

Survivors include her children; Mike (Nancy) Davenport of Gillespie, Illinois, Jeff Thiebaud of Virden, Illinois, Mary (Jay) Biberstein of Liberty Center, Robbie (Shelley) Thiebaud of Decatur and Tammie (Matt) Cooper of Bluffton. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and two additional on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Donna Gonzales.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Mike Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will take place from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.