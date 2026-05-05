Jason E. Stanton, 52, of Montpelier died May 2, 2026.

He was born on May 25, 1973, in Hartford City, the son of Billy and Marjorie Stanton.

Survivors include his father of Montpelier, along with several aunt, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Family and friends may gather 2-8 p.m. May 8, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service will be at 2 p.m. May 9, 2026, at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Sheets officiating with viewing from noon until service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.