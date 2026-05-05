Brian Keith Switzer died Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the age of 64.

He was born Nov. 16, 1961.

He is survived by his children, Robert Switzer of Miranda, California, and Maizy (Kyle) King of Bluffton; two grandchildren; his mother, Mary Switzer; and two sisters, Cindy (Kevin) Miller and Rose (Doug) Horn.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Switzer, and brother-in-law, Randall Lehman.

Family and friends may gather 4-7 p.m. May 7, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N Washington St. in Geneva. A service will be at 11 a.m. May 8 at the funeral home, with calling one hour prior. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva, IN.