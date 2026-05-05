Ernest Scott Elzey, 66, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday evening, May 1, 2026, at River Terrace in Bluffton.

Scott was born Aug. 16, 1959, in Wells County to Ernest D. and Dessie “Diane” (Miller) Elzey. Scott attended and graduated from the Vera Cruz Schools and was a member of Bi-County Services.

Scott loved music, especially John Denver, drinking Coke Zero, writing letters to others and visiting with his family. He truly enjoyed participating in activities with his Bi-County family.

He is survived by his sisters, Jessica Reidenbach and Tamara “Tammy” Bailey, both of Bluffton; along with a special niece, Nichole Eicher, of Bluffton; and several nephews. He will be remembered by his honorary sister/special friend, Samantha Alexander of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steven Elzey.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 8, 2026, at 3 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Rev. Lyle Breeding will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Bi-County Services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.