Kevin Douglas Allen, 64, of Nashville, Indiana, formerly of Petroleum, died Jan. 26.

He was born May 28, 1961, in Bluffton. Kevin is survived by his parents, V. Eugene and Ruby Nadine (Edmundson) Allen of Bluffton; and siblings, Charles (Asenet) Allen of Garland, North Carolina and Susan (Doug) Hovermale of Clarks Hill.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, C. Leroy and Helen Irene (Keller) Allen, and maternal grandparents, Harold and Ivory (Garringer) Edmundson.

Family and friends may gather 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Southern Wells Community Church, 9450 S. 300 W. in Poneto. A service will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastor Zach Ruble officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.