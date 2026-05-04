Sharon Marie Snow, 87, of Ossian, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

She was born May 9, 1938, in Fort Wayne, daughter to the late John W. and Marjorie Marie (McKeeman) Simmers. Sharon was a South Side High School graduate and worked as an x-ray technician, retiring from Ossian Medical Center.

She is survived by her son, Duane J. (Consuelo) Snow; sister, Diane M. Beyer; brother, Udell J. Simmers; and granddaughter, Hannah M. Snow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Mindell Reid.

Gathering and visitation prior to a service will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 8, 2026, at New Hope Lutheran Church, 8824 North State Road 1 in Ossian, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church.

A family graveside service will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park later in the day.

Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.

(The above obituary is being re-published to provide a correction to the date of the service)