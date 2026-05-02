Jennifer Kate Bowman, 50, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026.

She was born Sept. 26, 1975, to Douglas and Barbara Bowman in Bluffton.

Jennifer found her truest peace in nature. An avid birder, she inspired a love of birds and the outdoors in many. She explored nature preserves, sought out natural springs, followed winding riverways, and was always ready for her next adventure. She cherished spending many joyful hours with her beloved dog, Milo, in local parks.

Jennifer never knew a stranger. She loved meeting new people, and those people quickly became friends. Her spirit was rare and beautiful.

She embraced a simple, intentional life, choosing to eat locally, visiting farmers markets often and supporting the bounty of nearby farms. Jennifer approached life with energy, discipline and curiosity, always seeking to grow and learn.

She valued her time and friendships at the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation Transportation Department. Most recently, she served as maintenance manager of the Mishawaka Penn-Harris-Madison Public Library, where she was known as capable, thoughtful and endlessly hardworking. She loved her coworkers and took pride in creating a space that felt warm and welcoming to all.

Jen will be remembered for her sensitivity, infectious personality, keen awareness of the world, love of family and friends, and her endless desire to learn and grow.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Barbara Bowman; her grandparents, Thomas and Jean Bowman and Dale and Isabelle Thomson; uncle, Jim Stokesberry; great-niece, Emma J. Liddy; and her beloved dog, Milo.

She is survived by her sisters, Dana (Tony) Holmes, Laurie (Kenny) White, Angie (Jack) Welter and Megan (Chris) Alberding; her brother, Sam (Luanne) George; 18 nieces and nephews; 25 great-nieces and great-nephews; her uncle, Bryan Bowman; her aunt, Marilyn Stokesberry; her aunt and uncle, Arg and David Thomson; her former spouse, Twyla Kendrick; and many cherished friends, including Patrick Foster and Glen Lothery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Shiojiri Niwa Garden in Mishawaka. Following the celebration, there will be a time for food and fellowship at Sun King Brewery. Casual attire, and even bare feet, are welcome in celebration of Jennifer’s love of being “one with nature” and “grounding.”