Nancy M. Small, 88

Nancy M. Small, 88, passed away on April 22, 2026.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Fort Wayne, daughter of the late Gilbert and Hilda (Kayser) Sloan. A 1955 graduate of Southside High School, she completed an associate degree in 1977 at Indiana Vocational Technical College. Nancy was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Ossian, and was a retired executive assistant for United Technologies.

Those who knew Nancy will remember her as a gentle, kind and deeply caring woman whose warm smile could light up a room. Her presence brought joy and encouragement to her friends and family.

Nancy is survived by her sons, David, Steven, Phillip, and James Small; daughter, Deborah DeJesus; and her cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Damon, Elizabeth, Julianna, Jordan and Evan; as well as her great-grandchildren, Owen, Evelyn and Graham. Nancy was also preceded in death by her grandson, Michael.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Lindenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Lutheran Church.

Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.