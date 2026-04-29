

Thomas E. Huffman, 64, of Montpelier, passed away suddenly at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Huffman; children, Amber (Keith) Gaught and Andrew “Andy” (Chelsea) Huffman; five grandchildren; and siblings, Cathy Smith and Tim Huffman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lasara (Pierce) Huffman, and his sister, Debbie Huffman.

Friends and Family may gather from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, IN.