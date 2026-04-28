Judith “Judy” A. McMillan, 81, of Ossian, passed away Saturday morning, April 25, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Judy was born in Van Wert, Ohio, on April 18, 1945, to Albert and Dorothy (Wooley) Keipper. She married Claude B. McMillan at the Nazarene Church in Van Wert on Aug. 6, 1966; he survives.

Judy graduated from Norwell High School and was a homemaker for most of her life. She loved shopping and had a special gift for interior decorating. She also enjoyed floral designing and was an avid animal lover. More than anything else, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by two sons, Randy (Angie) McClain of Ossian, and Chad (Gaye) McMillan of Uniondale; a daughter, Lorie (Jeff) Bauermeister of Ossian; along with nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.

Aside from her parents, Judy was preceded in death by four sisters, Beverly Castle, Winifred Williams, Rosemary Cormany, and Jennifer Morrow; and two brothers, Charles Keipper and Jess VanBuskirk.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 3 until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA or the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.