Lloyd Daniel “Danny” Sills, 96, of Bluffton, formerly of Jackson Township in Wells County, passed away at 9:42 am on Friday, April 24, 2026, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton with his son and daughter-in-law by his side.

Danny, a lifelong resident of Wells County, was born on Monday, June 24, 1929, to Leander P. and Stella (Carnes) Sills, who preceded him in death. He attended Chester Center School and worked on the family farm until beginning employment with Warner Gear (BorgWarner) in 1946. He took a break when he was drafted into the United States Army in 1950, serving in Korea with Company “B” 76th Engineer Construction Battalion. As a Sergeant First Class, he participated in the rebuilding of the Han River Bridge.

He returned from Korea in November 1952 and married Joyce L. Huss on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1952, in Wells County. Joyce preceded him in death in 2018, four months after they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Danny rarely sat still. He roofed barns with his brothers and served as a caretaker for cemeteries in Chester and Jackson Townships from 1953 to 1991. He also worked for many years as a meter reader for REMC. After 42 years of service, he retired from Warner Gear (BorgWarner) in 1988.

Before moving to River Terrace in 2018, Danny (and Joyce) attended Life Church in Bluffton; afterward, he attended Sunday morning chapel at River Terrace. Danny was a member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton for over 70 years (1954–2026).

A hard worker throughout his life, when things slowed down, he enjoyed word-search puzzles, listening to the Gaither Vocal Band, watching IU basketball, and — most importantly — spending time with his family.

Danny was the last of 13 siblings – his death marking the end of a generation. His 12 siblings who preceded him in death were Claude Sills, Gladys Myers, Russell “Bus” Sills, Leslie “Lex” Sills, Fern Gilland, Ellen Jane “Jane” Elliott, Audry Bell, Paul “Bud” Sills, Wayne Sills, Lee “Junior” Sills, Jr., Melba Ilene “Ennie” Alexender and Robert “Bob” Sills.

Danny will be deeply missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Londa Sills of Pendleton, and grandson, Josiah Daniel “JD” Sills of West Des Moines, Iowa. In addition to his immediate family, he is also survived by one sister-in-law, Betty Sills of Englewood, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Danny’s life will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Webb of Northview Church (Fishers Campus) officiating. Interment will follow at Jones Cemetery in Warren with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Solace Hospice at 280 Commercial St / PO Box 490, Roanoke, IN 46783.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, IN.