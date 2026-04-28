Luzerne C. “Zernie” Sauerwine III, 65, of Bluffton, passed away April 26, 2026, at his residence.

Zernie was born in Bluffton on Jan. 10, 1961, to Luzerne “Luie” and Julia (Ball) Sauerwine II.

Zernie is survived by his mother, Julia Sauerwine of Markle; three daughters, Amber (Cory) Metz, Bellefontaine, Ohio, Joleine (Michael) Horn of Columbia City, and Samantha Sauerwine of Bluffton; one son, Matthew Sauerwine of Bluffton; a brother, Luie Sauerwine of Bluffton, along with 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Aside from his father, Zernie was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Sauerwine and Mathew Sauerwine.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 6 p.m. Pastor Roy Nevil will officiate.