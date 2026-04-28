Michael Allen James Russell, 72, of Poneto, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 26, 2026, at home with his wife and sons.

Mike was born on Dec. 10, 1953, in Bluffton to William and Maxine Russell. He married Laurie A. Garrett on May 25, 1974, in Bluffton.

Mike graduated from Bluffton High School in 1972. Mike was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Bluffton.

Mike is survived by his wife, Laurie A Russell; sons, Anthony (Brittani) Russell of Huntertown, Drew (April) Russell of Glasgow, Kentucky, Adam (Malari) Russell of Canton, Michigan and Nick (Britney) Russell of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren, Jentry Bowles, Ellah Russell, Gunner Russell, Lynnlee Russell, Gavin Russell, Andi Kate Russell, Ada Mae Russell, Monroe Russell, Archer Russell, Selah Russell, Ireland Russell and Maverik Russell; sisters, Julie (John) Drake and Jane Russell; twin brother, Pat (Donita) Russell; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Russell, a niece, Abbey M. Drake, and a nephew, Stephen Drake.

Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, at First Church of the Nazarene, with the service celebrating Mike’s life at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Memorials may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, Illumin8 Outreach and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.