Myra J. Inskeep, 83, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, April 24, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her children. Myra was born in Jay County on July 24, 1942, to her dear parents, Clarence R. and M. Elmyra Brown. She selflessly cared for each of them during their extensive illnesses and ensured their legacy and traditions remained at the forefront of her own children’s values and daily lives.

She married Patrick G. Galea in Bluffton on April 11, 2008. He was devoted to caring for her alongside her children and grandchildren, striving to model the same compassion she showed to everyone throughout her beautiful life.

In her teenage years, her beauty and grace led to opportunities in fashion modeling. She later graduated from Bluffton High School.

While raising her children, she was a homemaker for many years, lovingly preparing made-from-scratch apple dumplings, potato rivel soup, peach cream pie and many other recipes that warmed the soul. She also created gifts of love through crocheting and sewing baby blankets to wrap those she cared for in loving things she created.

Once her children were older, her patience and steadfast calm made her the perfect teacher’s aide at Columbian School in Bluffton. Her family knows how these gifts were shared with each of her students, especially those in need of extra support. That was her specialty. She later worked as an administrative assistant in the manufacturing field, where she made many lasting friendships. The love she had for her family was a palpable force. It could be felt simply by being in her presence — through a gentle wink, a knowing look or an unexpected “zinger” comment only our Ro could deliver.

Surviving are her children, two daughters, Kim (Mike) Lortie of Auburn and Annie (Luke) Petty of Bluffton; two sons, Paige Hamilton of Fort Wayne and Jacob (Jen) Inskeep of Bluffton. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren: Caleb (Ashley) Anderson, Kelsey (Morgan) Irmiter, Brittany (Dusty) Halsey, Michael (Britanie) Lortie, Brandon (Jackie) Lortie, Moira Hamilton, Finnegan Hamilton, Madison Inskeep, Elias (Grace) Inskeep, Arianna (Alec) Sanderson, Averianna Petty, Zach Liddy (Kourtney Smeltzer) and Nikki Maldonado; along with 17 great-grandchildren, Cade Anderson (fiancée Ali Winter), Aubrey, Alysse, and Ainsley Anderson, Makalia Gruber, Madison and Jordan Halsey, Harper and Maximus Irmiter, Brielle, Emmett, and Malia Lortie, Aiden and Amelia Sanderson, Bexley and Hudson Liddy, and one more on the way.

In addition to her parents, Myra was preceded in death and is now reunited with her dear brother, Ted Brown, whom she often spoke of throughout her life. She is also reunited with beloved son-in-law, Terry J. Anderson and her cherished grandson, David Decker.

At the end of her life, crosswords, HGTV and CSI took up part of her days. However, those things fail in comparison to what was the only highlight of her day; it was her family that was always front and center. She would light up for visits, even if she was tired. The highlight of those visits were always her grandchildren. On the phone she could talk you home while driving and never hung up until she knew you were safe in your driveway. She loved Sunday dinners and the chaos of all that a large family brings. She never knew a stranger, and if you were someone that was loved by her family, she loved you as her own too. Family gatherings were a demonstration of her unconditional love and those traditions we will certainly carry on.

Myra was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Red Hat Society. She enjoyed the company of her lady friends and sassily outlived most of them in her group.

To celebrate this beautiful life please join the family for visitation Friday, May 1, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be held on Saturday May 2, 2026, at 11 a.m., with one hour visitation prior to the service. Barry Crosbie will be officiate. Private family burial will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.