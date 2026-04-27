Home Obituaries Michael A. Russell, 72 Michael A. Russell, 72 April 27, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Michael A. Russell, 72, of Poneto, passed away on Sunday morning, April 26, 2026, at his home surrounded by his loving family.Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Myra J. Inskeep, 83 Obituaries Karen S. Almeida, 56 Obituaries Judith A. McMillan, 81 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment