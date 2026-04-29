Home Obituaries Steven W. Gray, 70 Steven W. Gray, 70 April 29, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Steven W. Gray, 70, of Berne, passed away Monday morning, April 27, 2026, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne.Funeral arrangements are pending with Goodwin — Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Nancy M. Small, 88 Obituaries Thomas E. Huffman, 64 Obituaries Judith “Judy” A. McMillan, 81 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment