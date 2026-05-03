Nancy Joan Garringer McFarren, of Bluffton, passed away at the age of 81 on April 29, 2026.

A former resident of Portland, she was one of five daughters born to Cora Belle Fowler Garringer and Roy Thurman Garringer of rural Portland. Nancy graduated from Gov. I. P. Gray High School and Ball State University.

On May 7, 1997, she married Larry McFarren, who preceded her in death. As a young girl, Nancy was active in 4-H and involved in the Bluff Point church community. Many in Portland came to know her through her years of work at Marsh Supermarket. It was later in life, when she returned to Ball State University to complete her Bachelor of Science in social work, that she discovered her true calling in service to others. Her career included meaningful roles with Jay Randolph Development, Area 6 Council on Aging, and, ultimately, hospice and palliative care in Adams and Wells counties.

Nancy enjoyed participating in bowling leagues in Portland and briefly again after retiring in Bluffton. She and Larry enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson motorcycle and taking their convertible out for ice cream. Nancy also adored her dachshunds, volunteering at the Bargain Hut and playing Solitaire. But she especially liked any game, including Euchre that she could play with her family. Nancy enjoyed genealogy too, which led to her recent discovery that she was a descendant of a Patriot. In the fall of 2025, Nancy became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Debra Jane Loyd; her husband, Larry; her sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Ron Culy; her sister, Jane Garringer; her brother-in-law, Richard Tomey; and her great-granddaughter, Alauna Thomas Clark.

Nancy is survived by three daughters, DeAnne Votaw (Dave) of Anderson, Julie Loyd (Johnny) of Muncie and Heidi Miller (Scott) of Huntersville, North Carolina; four grandsons, Jordan Thomas (Aubree Clark) of Yorktown, Josh Schorgl of Muncie, Gabe Armstrong of Pensacola, Florida, and Zeke Miller of Huntersville, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Callie, Carson and JonAsia. In addition, Nancy is survived by two sisters, June Garringer of Long Beach, California, and Susie Garringer Tomey of Portland; and a niece and several nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service.

Burial will take place at McFarren Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Nancy’s honor to your local nonprofit food pantry or nonprofit health clinic.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.