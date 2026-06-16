Magnolia “Maggie” L. Tudor, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Magnolia was born in Hartford City on May 21, 1953, to Lee E. and Anna B. (Hall) Sr. She married Robert “Bob” W. Tudor in Bluffton on July 15, 1978; he survives.

A 1971 graduate of Blackford High School, Magnolia first worked at Corning Glass in Bluffton for several years. She later worked for Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District as the head cook, where she spent most of her time at the elementary school and retired after 20 years of service. She attended the First Reformed Church in Bluffton

Magnolia enjoyed bowling, gardening and canning her produce. She will be especially remembered for her baking skills, which led her to make numerous wedding cakes and competing in various baking contests. She even won several of those contests, including the Festival of Gingerbread in Fort Wayne. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

In addition to her husband, Bob, Magnolia is survived by two sons, Shain Branscum of Muncie and Richard (Jenny) Tudor of Bluffton; two daughters, Chrissy (Trace) Craig of Bluffton and Becky (Nathan) Campbell of Warren; 11 grandchildren, Maranda, Marissa, Michael, Cain, Willow, Magnolia, Cooper, Kiah, Callie, Cheyenne and Kaley; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn (John) Reynolds of Loudon, Tennessee; and a sister-in-law, Tina Hess of Hartford City.

Aside from her parents, Magnolia was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Hall, and a brother, Lee Hess Jr.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. A service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Dr. Bryson “Gene” E. Bell will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

In honor of Magnolia’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.