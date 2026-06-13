Dale W. Compton, 77, of Berne, formerly of Bluffton and Fort Wayne, passed into the loving arms of Jesus at 12:33 p.m. on

Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

Dale was born on March 21, 1949, in Bluffton. He married the love of his life, Donna Compton, who survives.

A 1967 graduate of Bluffton High School, Dale enlisted in the United States Navy shortly after graduation while living in Yuma,

Arizona. Following his military service, he built a career as a welder and machinist, working primarily for PHD in Fort Wayne.

Dale was a talented handyman and enjoyed riding motorcycles in his younger years. Throughout his life, he found great joy in

hunting and fishing, but his greatest pleasure was sharing those passions with his children and grandchildren. He will be

remembered not only for his love of family, but as the dad he didn’t have to be, yet chose to be.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Compton of Berne; daughters, Nicole Jackson of Greencastle, Andrea Kem of Lafayette and

Laura (Matt) Adams of Berne; son, Anthony (Nicole) Latham of New Haven; grandchildren, Kyler (Jessica) Adams, Keaton Adams,

Zoe (Devon) Fitzsimmons, Ashley Jackson, and Mya Jackson; sister, Beverly Perry of Bluffton; brother, Ronald Bunyard of Yuma,

Arizona; sister, Christine (Robert) Ball of Fort Wayne; several nieces and nephews; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Compton; his mother, Rose Spence; and his granddaughter, Krystal

Benzinger.

Family and friends may gather to share memories and celebrate Dale’s life from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at

Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva.

A funeral service celebrating Dale’s life will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the funeral home, with Pastor

Clark Stoller officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Living Water United Church, 6486 S. 700 E., Bluffton, IN 46714.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva, Indiana.

Online condolences may be shared at www.glancyfuneralhomes.co