Roger R. Rowe, 52, of Marion, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 9, 2026, at I.U. University Hospital in Indianapolis.

Roger was born on July 26, 1973, in Winamac, Indiana, to Roy and Margaret Ann (Katschke) Rowe. Roger attended Indiana Lions School for the Blind in Indianapolis. He owned and operated a vending machine company and worked for Arch Services in Fort Wayne. Roger loved fishing and music. He played the guitar and was a knife collector.

Survivors include his children, Tristin Rowe of Logansport, Lacey Rowe-Sherman of Maysville, Kentucky, and Roger R. Rowe of Marion, along with a grandson, Kaiden Sherman of Maysville, Kentucky. He is also survived by a brother, Carl Rowe of Bluffton and a half-sister, Trisha Rowe of Bluffton and long time close family friend, Ambrosia Dager of Piqua, Ohio.

There will be no services at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.