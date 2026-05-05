Stephen K. Meade, 74 passed away on April 24 surrounded by loved ones.

Stephen was born on June 25, 1950 in Bluffton to the late Ralph and Anita Meade. He attended Petroleum School, where he played basketball for the Petroleum Panthers, and graduated from Southern Wells High School in 1968.

Steve owned and operated Meade’s Electric & Heating in the area for 30 years. His passions in life were hunting and fishing. He spent many hours at the family hunting camp “Camp Spike Buck” or taking trips to Roderick Lake in Canada with family and friends. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Minocqua, Wisconsin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cathie Sue Trapp, and his brother, Donny Meade.

Steve is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Meade; two sons, Nathan (Cassie) Meade of Hazelhurst, Wisconsin, and Matthew (Angela) Meade of Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin; one daughter, Christina (Bruce) Meade of Arbor Vitae; two brothers, Mike (Carole) Meade of Woodruff, Wisconsin, and David (Stacy) Meade of Rhinelander, Wisconsin; and by one sister, Deb Meade-Straus of Rhinelander. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Steven and Samantha Coffen, Cameron, Mason, Emma, Nicholas and Braydan Meade, and further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

At the family’s request there will be no services, but there will be a private celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for you to take a loved one out fishing or hunting for the day and enjoy quality time outdoors.

Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com