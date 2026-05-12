Christina Louise Sills, 60, of Montpelier, died May 9, 2026, at her home. She was born on May 7, 1966, in Hartford City. She married Rick Irvin Sills on May 14, 1983.

She will be missed by her husband, Rick of Montpelier; mother, Karen Couch (Ed) Brooks of Muncie; daughters, Amanda Nicole (Justin) Mitchell of Montpelier, Krystal Lynn (Chad) Bradford of Desoto, Indiana, Jessica Leann (Dave) Jennings of Muncie and Aleah (Brian) O’Neal of Yorktown; brothers, Christian “Bud” (Kristie) Harrold of Marion and Aaron (Paula) Harrold of Montpelier; three nieces and 15 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Lee Harrold, and daughters, Desiree Dawn and Cassandra Renee Sills.

Family and friends may gather from 1 to 4 p.m. May 14, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Ingram officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.