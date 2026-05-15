M. Joan Gerber, 98, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Joan was born on Oct. 21, 1927, in Bluffton to Samuel H. and Ida Mae (Baumgartner) Gerber. She graduated from Kirkland Township High School. She worked her entire career as a medical transcriptionist at Caylor-Nickel Clinic. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years and was involved in various church activities. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews; David (Myra) Zoll of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Greg (Joan) Gerber and Gordon (Kathy) Gerber, all of Bluffton, Tim (Madelyn) Clark of Clarkston, Michigan, Tim (Marlise) Steffen of Bluffton and Dean (Mary) Lehman of Elkhart, 15 great-nieces and great-nephews and many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a stepmother, Lillian Sinn, and two sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” G. Steffen and Margaret Ann Gerber.

Visitation will take place from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the at Apostolic Christian Country Church.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Apostolic Christian Country Church, with Chad Gerber and Jeff Lehman officiating. Burial will follow at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.