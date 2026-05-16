Judy Kay Arnold passed away on May 13, 2026, at Saint Francis Hospital in Indianapolis.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1949, in Wells County to Charles Junior and Betty Jean (Ambler) Eichhorn. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1967. She had currently lived at Cottages Way Apartments in Greenwood Indiana.

Judy was dedicated to her family and friends. Surviving family includes her son, Kevin (Alicia) Arnold, and her granddaughter, Alexandra Arnold of Greenwood, Indiana. Also surviving are her siblings, Brenda Glass of Fort Wayne and Phil Eichhorn of Uniondale, and her niece, Shannon Glass of Avilla.

She was preceded in passing by both of her parents, her brother, Larry Eichhorn, and her niece, Angela (Glass) Blinkiewicz.

Judy spent years working in the medical field primarily at Caylor-Nickel Clinic in Bluffton. She also worked with children and cherished her kids at the day care. She grew up in St. Marks Church in Uniondale and attended Life Church in Bluffton.

Judy was passionate about many different things. She loved nature and would go on walks with her granddaughter in the summer and take pictures of the clouds. She was an excellent gardener, grower of flowers and fantastic cook. She also loved to go to garage sales and the dollar store. She was a very kind person and was always thinking about others.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and details will be shared as they are finalized.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.