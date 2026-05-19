Diane L. (Eichhorn) Holloway, 77, of Ossian, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

Diane was born on Aug. 14, 1948, in Louisville, Kentucky, and later adopted by Elco and Ellen (Mailand) Eichhorn, both parents preceded her in death.

She graduated from Rock Creek High School in rural Wells County and worked for several different businesses in the Ossian area. She enjoyed reading, playing games on her computer, bingo, but above all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended Fairview Church of God in Yoder, Indiana, and had been a resident at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Diane is survived by two daughters, Bev Arnold of Bluffton and Barb (Tanya) Pepple of Ossian; five grandchildren, Jessica Taylor, Shelby (Rafe) Lewis, Tara Heckman, Heath (Samantha) Huffman, and Kyle Huffman; along with 12 great-grandchildren. Diane is also survived by a sister Karen Laws of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and two brothers, Kenny Wheatley of Louisville, Kentucky, and Dennis Eichhorn of Bradenton, Florida.

Aside from her parents, Diane was preceded in death by a sister Kathy Shrader.

Per Diane’s wishes there are no services planned at this time.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Memorial donations in memory of Diane may be directed to Stillwater Hospice.