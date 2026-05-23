George Warner Dillman, 88, of Bluffton closed his eyes one last time on May 22, 2026, and opened them in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born on Sept. 2, 1937, in Suter, Virginia, George called Burkes Garden, Virginia his childhood home. He lived in Bluffton for most of the past 61 years with four years in Linn Grove.

In 1967, George was born again and lived the remainder of his life serving Jesus and serving others. He pastored several churches around the region and led hundreds to Christ through his preaching, bus and singing ministries. He touched many lives through the bus ministry at Grace Baptist Church in the late 1970s and can most recently be remembered around town as the man who passed out candy or would stop you to tell you about Jesus or simply tell you he loved you and prayed for you.

George was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Huntington. While preaching the Gospel, George also worked as a farmhand in his early years, worked collectively for more than 20 years at Sterling Casting and Decatur Casting, where he served as the Union President. He finished his work career hauling mail as a contractor for the United States Postal Service.

On Dec. 16, 1961, George married Donna Jean Barnes, of whom survives. They shared nearly 65 years of marriage together. They had five children together, Gary (Rita), Tim (Rhonda), Cindy Harris, Patty Wylie-Bollheimer, and Jennifer (Jade) Heyerly, all of whom survive. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Nick, Brittany, Chad, Brandon, Jordan, Sadie, Hunter, Shaylee, Bailey, Brianna, and Natalie and 18 great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Eliseo Martinez III; his father, Arby Warner Dillman; brother, Jay Taylor; and mother- and father-in-law, Helen “Grandma” Barnes and Charles Barnes.

Viewing will be Tuesday, May 26 from 2 until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services, officiated by Chaplain and special family friend, Gene Reinhard, will be held Wednesday, May 27 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with viewing one hour prior to the service.

Burial will immediately follow the funeral at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. A celebration of life meal will follow at the Christian Care Activity Center on North Shore Drive in Bluffton.

George’s family would like to give special appreciation to the amazing, loving and caring staff of Christian Care Retirement Community and Stillwater Hospice, who comforted and cared for him in his final days.

Memorial donations in memory of George may be directed to the Christian Care Good Samaritan Fund.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.