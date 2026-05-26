Huston “Hugh” D. Watters, 97, of North Charleston, South Carolina, and formerly of Bluffton, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Hugh was born Oct. 21, 1928, in Wells County to C.E. “Earl” and Helen (Helms) Watters. He graduated in 1946 from Bluffton High School. He worked for Mix-Mill for 30 years prior to his retirement. Hugh was very active in the First Reformed Church in Bluffton, holding many roles in the church. Hugh enjoyed spending time with his family at Lake Jimmerson. Hugh was an avid IU basketball and football fan.

On Oct. 1, 1950, Hugh and Betty L. Kiefer were married in Wells County. They shared 71 years of marriage prior to her passing Nov. 23, 2021.

Survivors include two daughters, Victoria (David) Uhlemann of Lacy, Washington, and Kathy (Michael) Ankenbruck of North Charleston, South Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Gail Watters of Bloomington; nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Lou Barger of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son Douglas J. Watters; and his siblings, Earl L. “Bud” Watters, Lovina Hunnicutt and George Watters.

Funeral arrangements will take place at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Dr. Bryson Gene Bell officiating.

There will be calling prior to the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the First Reformed Church and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.