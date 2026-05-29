Shirley M. Duncan, 70, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, May 26, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Shirley was born in Bluffton on Jan. 8, 1956, to Herman H. and Pearl L. (Sprinkle) Pinkerton. Both parents preceded her in death. Shirley married Michael A. Duncan on June 5, 1976, in Bluffton; he preceded her in death May 2, 2022.

A 1974 graduate of Southern Wells High School, Shirley worked for Bockman, Sears in Fort Wayne, Kitco, and Peyton’s Northern, where she retired in 2015 after 19 years of service. She enjoyed bicycling, swimming, camping, coon hunting with her father and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She attended Domestic Church of Christ.

Shirley is survived by a son, Chris (Stacey) Duncan of Bluffton; two daughters, April (Mark) Graves of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Julia (Dustin) Hiatt of Muncie; three grandchildren, Jacob (Ashlynne) Duncan, Hailey Duncan (fiancé Ethan Miller) and Hannah Duncan (fiancé Hunter Kyler); two great-grandchildren, Bohden and Brewer Duncan; and two sisters, Mary Reed and Alice (Delmer) James.

Aside from her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Paul and Raymond Pinkerton; along with two sisters Elizabeth Collins and Nancy Schwaller.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 1 until 5 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be held Monday, June 1, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Minister Brent James will officiate. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery in Wells County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton or the Wells County Public Library.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.