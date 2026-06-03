Jason “Jake” Hamilton, 53, of Zanesville passed away Monday morning, June 1, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jake was born Aug. 15, 1972, in Bluffton to Roger D. and Georgia M. (Erbacher) Hamilton. He graduated from Southern Wells High School in 1991. He had a passion for cars, worked at TI Automotive and was a driver for Snider International. Jake was a leather worker, enjoyed cooking and barbecuing for others and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa M. (Savo) Wood of Zanesville; his children, Nathan Radcliffe of Indianapolis, Caylynn (Alex) Manlove of Marion, Colton (Erika) Norris of Zanesville, Cassandra (Sam Stapleton) Hamilton-Stapleton of Liberty Center and Carrianna (Samuel Hanes-Oinhausen) Hamiton of Hartford City; along with three additional children, Marcus (Angelina) Wood of Zanesville, Alexander Wood of Salisbury, Maryland and LeeAnn Wood of Zanesville. He was a loving Pa to six grandchildren, Everley Manlove, Eliana Norris, Isabelle Norris, Aria Norris, Emerson Stapleton and Cooper Wood; and one grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his brother, J.D. (Shawna) Hamilton of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will take place Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Shawna Hamilton officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 8 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service Tuesday, all at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.