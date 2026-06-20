Joyce M. (Sills) Longen-berger, 84, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, June 17, 2026, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Joyce was born Nov. 19, 1941, in Wells County to F Earl and J. Kathryn (Mad-dux) Roberts. She graduated from Rockcreek High School in 1959. She was a Program Assistant for Wells County ASCS Office, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of Liberty Center United Methodist Church and has been attending Living Water United Church.

On Aug. 4, 1963, Joyce and Jack B.

Sills were married. They shared 26 years of marriage together before Jack’s passing on Sept. 30, 1989. Then, Joyce and Richard “Dick”

D. Longenberger were

marriea on January 15, 1993. He preceded her in death in 2023.

Survivors include her children, Travis (Leah) Sills of Poneto, Jan (Mike) Webb of Winston Salem, North Carolina and Jean (Gary) Halcomb of Spiceland, Indiana; three stepchildren; Tom (Becky) Longen-berger of Bluffton, Sheryl (Tim) Gerber of Firestone, Colorado, and Linda (Tom) Bushee of Westfield, Indiana; along with 12 grandchildren, Jared Halcomb, Nathan (Micah) Halcomb, Mitchell (Ashley) Hal-comb, Luke (Krysten) Halcomb, Jayde

Joy A. Patterson, 89

(Brian) Ketring, Jordyn (Shel-ley) Pate, Jackson Sills, Rachel Webb, Allison Webb and Sarah Webb; and two step-grandchil-dren, Caleb (Jill) Longenberger and Lydia (Alex) Hebbert. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty McAfee of Bluffton; and a sister-in-law, Sue Roberts.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband,

Jack Sills; her second husband, Richard

“Dick” Longenberger; and her brothers, Lester (Joyce) Roberts, Walter Roberts, Kay (Karen) Roberts and Fred Roberts.

Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m.

until 3 p.m. at the funeral home

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or Stillwater Hospice and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.

thomarich.com.