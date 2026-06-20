Joy A. Patterson, 89, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2026, at Christian Care with her family by her side.

Joy was born on Jan. 24, 1937, in Union City, Indiana, to Harry William and Thelma Pauline (Fields) James.

She attended Portland High School and graduated from Union City High School in

1985, Joy and Douglas B. Patterson were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were blessed with 41 years of marriage together. Joy and Doug enjoyed spending time at the Salamonie campground and were members of the Trail

Joy held a variety of jobs, including working for Franklin Electric, Bluffton-Harrison Schools as a bus driver and as kitchen help. She was a Deputy Clerk Treasurer for the City of Bluffton, a Meter Reader and police secretary. She was a truck driver for Helena Chemical and a book keeper for the town of Vera Cruz. Joy enjoyed knitting, playing cards and doing puzzles and sewing.

She was active in playing tennis and pickleball, bowling, coaching girls base ball and attending the sporting events and activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joy was a member of a card club and Six Mile Church. Joy and her friend, Gerry Claghorn did the crafts for Bible school and decorated the church for many vears.

Joy married LaRelle “Charlie” Corle on Aug. 18, 1955, in Decatur. He preceded her in death in 1974. Then, on May 3,

Survivors include her hus-band, Doug Patterson of Bluff-ton; and her children, Curt (Rae Jean) Corle of Bluffton, Cassi

(Mike) Hill of Markle, Chris (Georgie) Corle of Bluffton, Carla Corle of Bluffton, Sheryl Roush of Zionsville and Susanne (Stewart) Reed of Zionsville. She was a loving and supportive Grandma to 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her sisters, Judy McCormick of Bluffton and Jackie Sayring of EI Segundo, California, and her sister-in-law, Vickie Studebaker of Bluffton.

As Joy requested, private family services have taken place with burial at Gear-nand Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.