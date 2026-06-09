David A. Spahr, 87, died Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1939, in Huntington County, the son of George and Vera (Schweikhardt) Spahr. He married Wanda R. DeHaven in May 1957.

Those that preceded in death include his parents and a great-granddaughter, Charlotte.

Survivors include his wife; children, Perry (Tamara) Spahr, Polly (Mike) Tribolet and Tom (Amy) Spahr; nine grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marcia Jackson, Max (Lois) Spahr and Dan (Pam) Spahr.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at Solid Rock Church of Warren. A service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the church with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery of Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.