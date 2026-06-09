Barbara A. Moon, 77 of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning, June 5, 2026, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Barb was born on Feb. 28, 1949, in Fairmount, Indiana, and was later adopted by her parents Arnold Floyd and Betty Ann (Bruner) Burkhart. She graduated from Marion High School with the class of 1967. She owned and operated Hoosier Reproduction Service in Marion with her husband, worked for Marion Community School Systems, Habitat for Humanity, and was a massage therapist and nail technician. She was a member of Kindred Spirits, a singing group and was involved in Marion Civic Theater. She was a member of St. Luke Church and the Ladies Bible Study group there. Barb was very crafty and enjoyed making jewelry, wreaths and decorations. Christmas time was always her favorite holiday.

On March 17, 1978, Barb and Phillip Gregory “Greg” Moon were married in Marion, Indiana. They shared 48 years of marriage together.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Moon of Bluffton, and children, Ann Moon, Schaun Moon and Sarah (Jeremy) Campbell, along with a plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Susan (Nick) Nugent of Alaska, Randy (Elaine) Talbott of Gas City and Valarie (Danny) Flynn of Marion and her sister-in-Christ, Dee Morrell and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Patrick Moon in 1981.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Mike Wertenberger officiating. Burial will follow at St. Luke Church Cemetery in Adams County, Indiana.

Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke Building Fund and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.