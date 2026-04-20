Sydonna P. Nunley, 90, of Craigville, passed Friday morning, April 17, 2026, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 14, 1936, in Muncie to Raymond and Julia (Lyle) Wall. Sydonna graduated from Petroleum High School and was a proud mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping, baking and spending time with her family.

On July 3, 1960, Sydonna and Robert M. Nunley were married in Caolmont, Tennessee. They have shared over 65 years, eight months of marriage together. Sydonna and Robert helped start the Bluffton Church of God, where they have been active members.

Survivors include her husband, Robert M. Nunley of Craigville, along with children, Tim Nunley, Terry Nunley, both of Bluffton, Tracy Nunley of Craigville, Tonie (Kathy) Nunley of Geneva and Tina (Chris) Williams of Bluffton; along with 19 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

Sydonna is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Tricia M. D’Andrea; and a sister, Patricia M. Brickley.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery south of Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Sydonna’s memory to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Nunley family at www.thomarich.com.