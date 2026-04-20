Richard “Dick” Ellis Elzey, 93, passed away April 17, 2026, in memory care at Fort Wayne. He was born in Uniondale on Jan. 14, 1933, to Ervin Monroe and Clellah Faye (Meyers) Elzey.

Dick began his construction career as a stone mason, then added a backhoe, dump truck, trencher and air hammer to his business. He built most of the brick fireplaces in Ossian’s Rose Ann Heights subdivision and was instrumental in connecting the hundreds of homes in Ossian to the new town-wide sewer system in the 1970s.

He started a monthly poker game in the 1950s that is still being played today. Other hobbies included playing pool and competitively showing Burmese cats. He was also an avid bowler with one perfect game to his credit and is a member of the Bluffton Bowling Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed creating art from metal, glass and wood. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed having fun with friends, family and grandchildren.

In his retirement years, he owned a pool hall in downtown Ossian and performed maintenance work for the Town of Ossian and Oaklawn Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Elzey of Fort Wayne; sister, Karen (Susie) Hayes of Berlin, Pennsylvania; and children, Claudine Elzey of Portland, Oregon, Dale (Kathy) Elzey of Newnan, Georgia, Scott (Deanna) Elzey of Uniondale and Jamie Elzey Haag of Markle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry Louis Elzey; sister, Joyce Ann (Elzey) Wolf; and the mother of his children, Rosemary Elzey.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home,120 West Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777. Memorial contributions may be made to a Church of your choice.