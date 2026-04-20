Doris Mae Blinn, 94, of Heritage Pointe Warren and of Van Buren, passed away early Saturday morning, April 18, 2026, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Doris was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Grant County, in Van Buren Township, to Merle A. Blinn and Ethel (Foust) Blinn. She spent her life rooted in the community she was raised in and remained a lifelong resident of the area.

She graduated from Jackson High School in Wells County in 1950. Doris worked at The Appliance Factory/Essex in Van Buren and later dedicated 25 years of service to Heritage Pointe (formerly United Methodist Memorial Home), where she worked in dietary. She was a member of Dillman Church and was also a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Doris enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, especially working word puzzles and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her sister, Mary Lou Blinn; brother, Jim (Jackie) Blinn; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Rebecca Hix, Jerry A. Blinn, John D. Blinn, Samuel Blinn and Bonita Pearson.

Family and friends may gather to celebrate Doris’s life on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe, 801 N. Huntington Avenue, Warren, Indiana. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Gerald Moreland officiating. Burial will take place at Van Buren Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Van Buren Cemetery, PO Box 121, Van Buren, IN 46991.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy Funeral Homes.