Rev. Dr. Leonard Lloyd King, 76, went to be with his heavenly Father on April 15, 2026. He had a loving and forgiving heart. Leonard loved God, family and the many friends he made over the years.

He was born on May 17, 1949, to the late Rev. Norris and Ruth King. Leonard graduated from Aubbeenaubbee High School in Leiters Ford, Indiana. He also graduated from Bethel College along with his mother. Later graduating from Garrett Theological Seminary, with a Doctorate Degree.

Leonard and Marjorie Reichard met in 1965 when his dad was serving the Leiters Ford United Methodist Church. They got married June 3, 1972, where they began their ministry together. The churches he served were Riverside UMC Breman, Indiana, Trinity UMC Kokomo, Trinity UMC Rensselaer, Indiana, Mt. Ayr UMC, Jefferson Chapel UMC Columbia City, Nine Mile UMC, Fort Wayne and Calvary UMC Avilla, Indiana. He retired in 2014 and resided in Ossian.

Leonard was truly a man of God. He Loved people and would help anyone. Leonard helped people that would just walk into the church that needed food, gas, or a place to stay for the night. He wasn’t just a minister, he was part of the church family and participated in whatever activity was going on. Such as Bible School, camping, Apple Festival, making noodles, playing games and having a good time. Leonard was also known for his license plate on his car, “Don’t wait for the hearse to take you to church”.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marjorie “Marj” Ann King; children, Monica (Matt) Huffman, Melissa Renninger and Lyle (Traci) King; grandchildren, Alexandria (Kevin) Stout, Lance Huffman, Luke, Andrew, Logan and Austin Renninger, and Hailey and Landen King; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Kevin and Emma; nephew, Randy (Julene) Cox; and niece, Candace Williams.

Leonard was also preceded in death by his sister, Sara Ann Cox.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 West Mill Street Ossian, Indiana 46777, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 west Mill Street Ossian, Indiana 46777, with a Masonic Service beginning at 7 p.m. Leonard will be laid to rest at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ossian United Methodist church or any of the churches he served in the past.

Condolences can be left online at www.Elzey-Patterson-Rodak.com.