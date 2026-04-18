Velma D. Prater, 74, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 15, 2026, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Velma was born on May 31, 1951, in Pennsylvania to Glenn and Velma (Hancock) Connolly. She worked for a variety of places in Bluffton, including Franklin Electric, Peyton’s Northern and Caylor-Nickel Hospital, and Bendix in Huntington. She enjoyed baking, bowling and playing softball, along with spending time with her family.

On July 11, 1979, Velma and Stanley Prater, Jr. were married in Bluffton. The couple was blessed with almost 47 years of marriage together.

Survivors include her husband, Stan of Bluffton, children, Mike Donahoe, Bobby Donahoe, Chris Prater and Sheila Grogg, all of Bluffton, Wesley Boggs of Kentucky, Jim Boggs of Bluffton and Rosie (Joe) Snyder of Huntington; and 16 grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Dana Connolly of Ohio, Melvin Connolly of Indiana, John Connolly of Pennsylvania, Joanie Harris of Indiana and Nancy Snow of Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sue Watkins.

No services are planned at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends are welcome to send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.