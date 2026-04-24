

Judy D. Kelly, 79, of Ceylon, passed away April 21, 2026, at her son’s residence in Craigville.

She was born on July 12, 1946, in Geneva. She married Jack Lee Kelly on June 9, 1963 in Jay County.

Judy will be forever missed by her children, Delia Bergman of Berne, Brad (Tiffany) Kelly of Craigville and Elizabeth Kelly of Geneva; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mike Hough, of Geneva, Roger Hough of Alexandria and Brenda (Rick) Lea of Portland.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Robert Ivan Hough and Crystal (Grogg) Hough; daughter, Charlene Bergman; and siblings, Phil Hough and Wanda Langston.

Family and friends may gather from 2 to 8 p.m. April 27, 2026, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva, and one hour prior to services on April 28, 2026. A service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.