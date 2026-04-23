

Carol K. Beckley, 85, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Carol was born May 29, 1940, to Paul and Lela (Hinton) Fisher.

Carol is survived by three sons, Robert (Melissa) Morgan of Corinth, Kentucky, Rick (Cheryl) Morgan of Bluffton, and Rex Morgan of Decatur; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. She is also survived by a sister, Patty (Joe) Spalone of Florida.

Per Carol’s wishes there will be no public services at this time.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com