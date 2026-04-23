

Sue Harshman, 90, of Keystone passed away on Friday, April 17, 2026 at Lutheran Hospital.

She was the daughter of Guy O. Grove and Vera L. (Pinney) Grove and married Richard on Feb. 9, 1958.

They had three children: Vicki Wilson of Berne, Dr. Alan Harshman (Jan) and Laura (Dan) McKinney of rural Bluffton, and six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Sue is also survived by her husband; siblings, Nancy Baughman of Bluffton and Robert (Jackie) Grove of Yorktown; brother-in-law, Robert (Jane) of Indianapolis; and sisters-in-law, Rebecca (Jim) Caldwell of Noblesville, Paula (Robert) Pickett of St. Louis and Betty Torbert of Delaware.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Grove; and her sisters-in-law, Nancy Okey, Carol Rodriguez, Jill Harshman, Connie Sprunger, Sandy Grove and Esther Grove.

Services will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Tim Rodriguez. Burial will follow in Stahl Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes in Montpelier, Indiana.