

Joseph Roger Bieber, 80, of Warren, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on April 22, 2026.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Elizabeth Bieber, and his wife, Nancy. Joe is also survived by his children, Mike (Shawn) Bieber and Jeff (Jessica) Bieber; four grandchildren; siblings, John Porter, Jim (Kim) Bieber and Judy (Phil) Crom.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2026 at Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St. in Fort Wayne, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife Nancy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.