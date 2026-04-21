

Jeffrey L. McPhearson, 70, of Tocsin, passed away at 11:14 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2026, at his home. He was born Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1955, in Elwood.

He will be forever missed by his son, Joshua (Stacy Rice) McPhearson, Bluffton; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and brother, Steve McPhearson, Frankton, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles McPhearson; mother, Lucille (Fern) McPhearson; brothers, Larry, Kenny, Ronnie, John and Tim McPhearson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St Montpelier, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2026.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Thursday, April 23, 2026, with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Forrestville Cemetery in Elwood.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com