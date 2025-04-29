Michael Jay Nicholson, 78, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Muncie, following post-surgical complications.

Mike was born on April 15, 1947, in Bluffton to Ira T. “Nick” and Martha Jane (Miller) Nicholson. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1965 and then served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an electrician for BAE for many years before retiring in 2015.

On June 10, 1972, Mike and Sherryl D. Ripple were married. They shared 51 years of marriage before her passing on Oct. 31, 2023.

Survivors include three children, Shawn (Dr. Teresa) Nicholson of Bluffton, Stace Nicholson of Alexandria, Virginia. and Micah (Nicholas) Wright of Brownsburg, Indiana, five grandchildren, Grace and Olivia Nicholson of Bluffton, Madeleine Nicholson of Alexandria and Harper and Anderson Wright of Brownsburg. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Faus of Bluffton, two nieces, Deborah Huffman and Angie McFarren, both of Bluffton, and three nephews, Doug Campbell of Bluffton, and Jon Campbell of Keystone and Jeff Campbell of Columbia, South Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Martha Nicholson and his wife, Sherryl Nicholson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Military graveside services will be performed by the United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post #111 of Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials may be made in Mike’s memory to Community Care of Northeast Indiana and directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler Family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.