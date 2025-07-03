A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 17 at Calvary Lutheran Church for Betty Lorene (Shreck) Griffis.

A former resident of Bluffton, Betty died Sept. 30, 2025 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born on Aug. 25, 1923, in Scott, Ohio. She married her husband, Lloyd on Jan. 2, 1946; he preceded her in death.

Betty was also preceded by her brothers, Morris and William Shreck; and an infant great-grandson, James.

She is survived by her sister, Nanette Davies; her children, David Griffis (Virginia), Elizabeth Deemer (Barry), and Susan Swenson (Andrew); six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.