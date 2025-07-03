Irene L. Parsons, 82 of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 1, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Irene was born on Aug. 29, 1942, in Adrian, Michigan to Herbert E. and Lenore M. (Gould) Burch. She graduated from Lincoln Consolidated High School in 1960. After graduation, she attended Malone College for a semester.

On August 19, 1961, Irene and Kenneth W. Parsons were married by her father, the Rev. Burch, in Ypsilanti, Michigan. At that time, Irene went to work to help put her new husband through school. Ken became a pastor, and the couple began their mission of pastoring in churches in Ohio, Virginia and Indiana. Upon his retirement in 2004, the family moved to Bluffton.

Survivors include two sons, Tim Parsons of Muncie and Keith (Carrie) Parsons of Tallahassee, Florida; and two daughters, Carol (Duane) Miller of Fort Wayne and Connie Parsons of Bluffton. Irene was a loving grandma to five grandchildren, Nick (Kimberly) Hunter, Katie Parsons, Hadley Miller, Tad Miller and Liam Miller, along with nine great-grandchildren and one step-great-granddaughter.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Pastor Ken Parsons in 2014, four brothers, Pastor Bruce Burch, Everett Burch, Dr. Larry Burch and Gene Burch and a son-in-law, Pete Hunter.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with her son, Keith Parsons officiating. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, 2025, prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to Community Care of Northeast Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.