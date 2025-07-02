Janet Dolby Roberts died Friday, June 20, 2025.

She was born in Bluffton on Dec. 12, 1941 to Claude and Wilma (Wolf) Dolby. She graduated from Rockcreek High School in 1959. She worked at Food Marketing, Fort Wayne Newspapers and Bethel UMC. A longtime member of Bethel she shared her musical talent, participated in many activities, and made many lifelong friends.

She is survived by her children, Richie (Laura) Roberts, Toni (Greg) Hunter and Dawn Roberts; and sister in-laws, Betty McAfee, Sue Roberts, Joyce Longenberger and Marie Dolby. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dale.

Memorial calling is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday June 28, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. in Fort Wayne. Jan requested that brightly colored casual attire be worn at her memorial calling.

There will be no service per Jan’s wishes. Jan had always wanted to donate her body to science and was able to do so through the IU Anatomical Education Program.

